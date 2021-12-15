Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, COOP, RSI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 828,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 82.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 346.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 59,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 25,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 346.1% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 729,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 15,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rush Street Interactive Inc Class A (Symbol: RSI) saw options trading volume of 32,187 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 241.3% of RSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 10,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RSI. Below is a chart showing RSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

