Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, BA, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 684,531 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 68.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 259.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 39,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 83,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 5,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 718,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 71.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 60,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
