Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TRIP, PFE, MPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total volume of 16,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 6,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,100 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 87,297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 17,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 25,581 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,400 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

