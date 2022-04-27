Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TREX, KZR, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trex Co Inc (Symbol: TREX), where a total volume of 7,263 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 726,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of TREX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,600 underlying shares of TREX. Below is a chart showing TREX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (Symbol: KZR) saw options trading volume of 3,509 contracts, representing approximately 350,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of KZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of KZR. Below is a chart showing KZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 68,610 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 4,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,900 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

