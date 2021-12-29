Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TJX, TTD, CTRN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total of 29,282 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 6,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,900 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 16,116 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 2,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citi Trends Inc (Symbol: CTRN) options are showing a volume of 1,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 146,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of CTRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,000 underlying shares of CTRN. Below is a chart showing CTRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

