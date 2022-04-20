Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: THC, SNOW, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC), where a total volume of 5,690 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 569,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,300 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 26,997 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 3,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 190,403 contracts, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 26,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
