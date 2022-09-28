Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TH, COST, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH), where a total volume of 8,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 846,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137.5% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 616,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 32,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 91,140 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 135.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 10,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TH options, COST options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.