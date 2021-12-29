Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, UPS, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 41,738 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 5,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 11,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 9,562 contracts, representing approximately 956,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, UPS options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

