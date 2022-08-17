Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, AXP, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 148,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 396.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 66,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 201.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 14,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 42,727 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 133.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
