Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TDOC, HCA, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 13,191 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 3,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,100 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 12,700 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,600 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 8,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 859,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring June 12, 2020, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, HCA options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

