Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TDOC, BGFV, PDFS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 37,104 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 128.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 6,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,500 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (Symbol: BGFV) saw options trading volume of 38,476 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 124% of BGFV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 7,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,500 underlying shares of BGFV. Below is a chart showing BGFV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And PDF Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PDFS) options are showing a volume of 1,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.1% of PDFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 93,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of PDFS. Below is a chart showing PDFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

