Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TDG, WHR, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 1,509 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 338,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,300 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 5,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 577,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 6,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 629,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDG options, WHR options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

