Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TDG, TGT, CRSR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 1,107 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 226,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,500 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 16,107 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) options are showing a volume of 5,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 551,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,100 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

