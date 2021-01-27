Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TDC, TITN, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC), where a total volume of 11,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.2% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,200 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN) options are showing a volume of 2,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 228,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96% of TITN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 238,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,500 underlying shares of TITN. Below is a chart showing TITN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 11,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

