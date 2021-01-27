Markets
TDC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TDC, TITN, NOW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC), where a total volume of 11,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.2% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,200 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN) options are showing a volume of 2,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 228,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96% of TITN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 238,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,500 underlying shares of TITN. Below is a chart showing TITN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 11,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TDC options, TITN options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDC TITN NOW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular