Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TCS, NVAX, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Container Store Group, Inc (Symbol: TCS), where a total volume of 2,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 249,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of TCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 569,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of TCS. Below is a chart showing TCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 30,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 127,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 9,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 937,800 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TCS options, NVAX options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

