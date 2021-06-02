Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TAP, NVAX, RAD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), where a total of 13,673 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,300 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 25,249 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) options are showing a volume of 11,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

