Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: T, AMT, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total of 175,708 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month of 39.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 49,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) saw options trading volume of 6,823 contracts, representing approximately 682,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 2,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,300 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 24,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

T AMT SBUX

    Most Popular