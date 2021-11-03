Markets
SWKS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SWKS, CRL, HUM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 6,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 641,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) saw options trading volume of 1,327 contracts, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares or approximately 47% of CRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,400 underlying shares of CRL. Below is a chart showing CRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 895,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, CRL options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWKS CRL HUM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular