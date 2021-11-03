Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SWKS, CRL, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 6,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 641,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) saw options trading volume of 1,327 contracts, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares or approximately 47% of CRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,400 underlying shares of CRL. Below is a chart showing CRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 895,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

