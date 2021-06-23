Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STZ, F, LUV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,051 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 405,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 25, 2021, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 504,132 contracts, representing approximately 50.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 40,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 26,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 2,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63.50 strike highlighted in orange:

