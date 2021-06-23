Markets
STZ

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STZ, F, LUV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,051 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 405,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 25, 2021, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 504,132 contracts, representing approximately 50.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 40,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 26,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 2,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STZ options, F options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STZ F LUV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular