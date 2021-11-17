Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STNE, AMN, UWMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE), where a total of 52,320 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.8% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,400 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (Symbol: AMN) options are showing a volume of 7,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 740,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126% of AMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of AMN. Below is a chart showing AMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) options are showing a volume of 22,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,600 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNE options, AMN options, or UWMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

