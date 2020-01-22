Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STMP, TWLO, FSCT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP), where a total of 2,557 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 255,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.9% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 320,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 20,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 3,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

And ForeScout Technologies Inc (Symbol: FSCT) saw options trading volume of 5,276 contracts, representing approximately 527,600 underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of FSCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 733,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,600 underlying shares of FSCT. Below is a chart showing FSCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

