Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SSNC, VICR, IBM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC), where a total of 12,537 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of SSNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 12,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SSNC. Below is a chart showing SSNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 1,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 28,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

