Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SRPT, PRG, NOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 3,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 380,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 917,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG) saw options trading volume of 2,619 contracts, representing approximately 261,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of PRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of PRG. Below is a chart showing PRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 4,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

