Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SRPT, ALGT, SMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 5,595 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 559,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,573 contracts, representing approximately 157,300 underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) saw options trading volume of 2,340 contracts, representing approximately 234,000 underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,800 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

