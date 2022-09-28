Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, URI, CWH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 91,908 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 5,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 5,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 5,853 contracts, representing approximately 585,300 underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, URI options, or CWH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

