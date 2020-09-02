Markets
SQ

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, CYTK, DXCM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 103,536 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 6,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 6,914 contracts, representing approximately 691,400 underlying shares or approximately 83.5% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 5,144 contracts, representing approximately 514,400 underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, CYTK options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQ CYTK DXCM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular