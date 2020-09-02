Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, CYTK, DXCM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 103,536 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 6,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 6,914 contracts, representing approximately 691,400 underlying shares or approximately 83.5% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 5,144 contracts, representing approximately 514,400 underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, CYTK options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

