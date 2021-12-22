Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, ATHA, IRBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 95,231 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 8,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,000 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Athira Pharma Inc (Symbol: ATHA) saw options trading volume of 3,270 contracts, representing approximately 327,000 underlying shares or approximately 83% of ATHA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares of ATHA. Below is a chart showing ATHA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 3,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 379,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

