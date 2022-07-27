Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPTN, TSLA, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN), where a total volume of 11,511 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 353.1% of SPTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of SPTN. Below is a chart showing SPTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 991,696 contracts, representing approximately 99.2 million underlying shares or approximately 341.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 59,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 68,384 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 230.9% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 2,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

