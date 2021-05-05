Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPT, SUM, TUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT), where a total volume of 3,093 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 309,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.8% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) saw options trading volume of 6,616 contracts, representing approximately 661,600 underlying shares or approximately 82% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,400 underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tupperware Brands Corp (Symbol: TUP) options are showing a volume of 5,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 578,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of TUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,500 underlying shares of TUP. Below is a chart showing TUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPT options, SUM options, or TUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

