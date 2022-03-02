Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPT, CVNA, PRCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT), where a total of 7,714 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 771,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.3% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 818,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 32,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,800 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Porch Group Inc (Symbol: PRCH) saw options trading volume of 12,780 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of PRCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 12,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PRCH. Below is a chart showing PRCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

