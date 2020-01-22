Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPOT, SAFM, SPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 11,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM) saw options trading volume of 3,658 contracts, representing approximately 365,800 underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of SAFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SAFM. Below is a chart showing SAFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) saw options trading volume of 12,472 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.3% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,300 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, SAFM options, or SPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.