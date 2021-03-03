Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPNS, AA, MIK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS), where a total of 2,197 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 219,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 179.7% of SPNS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 122,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of SPNS. Below is a chart showing SPNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 98,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.1% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 15,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Michaels Companies Inc (Symbol: MIK) options are showing a volume of 55,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.9% of MIK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 19,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MIK. Below is a chart showing MIK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

