Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, PINS, LL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total of 9,119 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 911,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 73,587 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,500 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) options are showing a volume of 2,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,100 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

