Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, C, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 10,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 103,163 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 28,693 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

