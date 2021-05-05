Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPKE, CYRX, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spark Energy Inc (Symbol: SPKE), where a total volume of 1,747 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 174,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.7% of SPKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of SPKE. Below is a chart showing SPKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) saw options trading volume of 4,098 contracts, representing approximately 409,800 underlying shares or approximately 121.8% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 2,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 178,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1680 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1680 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPKE options, CYRX options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.