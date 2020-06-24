Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPGI, MA, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), where a total volume of 5,648 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 564,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 18,372 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 2,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 22,722 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 26, 2020, with 1,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPGI options, MA options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.