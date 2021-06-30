Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPG, GIS, CDNS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total volume of 28,285 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.6% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,000 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 31,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 11,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) options are showing a volume of 9,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 987,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,300 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPG options, GIS options, or CDNS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

