Markets
SPG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPG, GIS, CDNS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total volume of 28,285 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.6% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,000 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 31,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 11,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) options are showing a volume of 9,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 987,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,300 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPG options, GIS options, or CDNS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPG GIS CDNS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular