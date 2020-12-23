Markets
SPCE

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPCE, SRNE, BA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE), where a total of 161,337 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.6% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 15,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRNE) saw options trading volume of 117,095 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of SRNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 18,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SRNE. Below is a chart showing SRNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 167,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 31,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPCE options, SRNE options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPCE SRNE BA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular