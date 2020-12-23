Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPCE, SRNE, BA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE), where a total of 161,337 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.6% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 15,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRNE) saw options trading volume of 117,095 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of SRNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 18,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SRNE. Below is a chart showing SRNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 167,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 31,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

