Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SONO, NCR, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total of 23,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.5% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) saw options trading volume of 8,502 contracts, representing approximately 850,200 underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,900 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 379,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 29,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

