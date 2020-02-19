Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNPS, SEE, DHI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total of 4,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 495,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 852,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,300 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) saw options trading volume of 7,142 contracts, representing approximately 714,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of SEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,600 underlying shares of SEE. Below is a chart showing SEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 20,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 9,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,600 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNPS options, SEE options, or DHI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.