Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, MTN, SPLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 14,688 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 1,541 contracts, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares or approximately 71% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 13,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,700 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

