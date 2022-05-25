Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, MSTR, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 44,722 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 2,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 7,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 61,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 13,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
