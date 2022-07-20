Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, LMND, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 37,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 3,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 5,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 512,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 15,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 3,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,500 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
