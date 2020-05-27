Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SMG, DOW, IOVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total of 2,972 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 297,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 562,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,300 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 30,442 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,200 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) saw options trading volume of 8,161 contracts, representing approximately 816,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,300 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

