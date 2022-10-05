Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SMCI, DOCU, BC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 2,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 531,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 30,885 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) saw options trading volume of 3,259 contracts, representing approximately 325,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

