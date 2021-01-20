Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SLG, NOW, KMX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total of 10,601 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,900 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 866,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 11,447 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 29, 2021, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

