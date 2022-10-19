Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SLB, MNST, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total volume of 77,518 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 11,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) saw options trading volume of 14,669 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 221,979 contracts, representing approximately 22.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 28,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLB options, MNST options, or AAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

