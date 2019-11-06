Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SKY, GWW, HIIQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyline Champion Corp (Symbol: SKY), where a total of 2,152 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of SKY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 375,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SKY. Below is a chart showing SKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 2,453 contracts, representing approximately 245,300 underlying shares or approximately 57% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Health Insurance Innovations Inc (Symbol: HIIQ) options are showing a volume of 2,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of HIIQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of HIIQ. Below is a chart showing HIIQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

