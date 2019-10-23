Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SIX, CTXS, BYD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX), where a total volume of 7,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 706,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) options are showing a volume of 7,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 742,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of CTXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of CTXS. Below is a chart showing CTXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) options are showing a volume of 4,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 493,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 992,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

