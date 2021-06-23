Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SIX, BYND, TTWO

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX), where a total of 7,930 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 793,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,000 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 29,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 3,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,800 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 6,522 contracts, representing approximately 652,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

SIX BYND TTWO

Stocks Options

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

