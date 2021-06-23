Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SIX, BYND, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX), where a total of 7,930 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 793,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,000 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 29,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 3,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,800 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 6,522 contracts, representing approximately 652,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

